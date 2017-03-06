Arts events: March 10 through March 11, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

March 10: Underground Railroad celebrated

The national professional touring theater company, Bright Star Touring Theatre, performs Heroes of the Underground Railroad at 10 am. on Friday, March 10 at the Claremont Opera House, 58 Opera House Square, Claremont, N.H. Join Harriet Tubman, Levi Coffin, Henry “Box” Brown, John Parker and others in an empowering look at the figures behind America’s Underground Railroad.

The show is an exploration of the lives and work of notable abolitionists and slaves from America’s Underground Railroad. It seeks to inspire young audiences with the stories of everyday Americans who stood up for their beliefs and worked to make their world a better place.

This show is recommended for age 7 through adult. Tickets are $5 at the door. Groups are encouraged to call ahead for reservations at 603-542-0064 or visit www.claremontoperahouse.org.

March 11: Experience spirit of Johnny Cash

Claremont Opera House of 58 Opera House Square, Claremont, N.H., hosts the return of Harold Ford and the Cash Band. “The Spirit of Johnny Cash” featuring Harold Ford as Johnny Cash and Laura Lucy as June Carter Cash, begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 in the Claremont Opera House.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in person at the box office, by phone at 603-542-4433, the night of the show, or online at www.claremontoperhouse.org. An online handling fee applies.

March 11: Neptune’s Car, contemporary folk duo in Bellows Falls

Neptune’s Car (Holly Hanson and Steve Hayes), an award-winning acoustic duo performs original, contemporary folk music at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 11 at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St., Bellows Falls. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are limited and may be purchased in advance: $17 general admission, $13 for seniors and $35 premium, reserved seating. Tickets at the door are $20 general and $15 for seniors. Advance tickets are available at Village Square Booksellers, On The Square, Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

