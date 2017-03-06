Grafton Select Board meeting for Monday, March 6, 2017
The Grafton Select Board will meeting on at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.
1. Public Comment
2. Adopt Agenda
3. Adopt Minutes: Feb. 21, 2017
4. Highway Report
5. Opening of Tractor/Mower Bids
6. Town Hall repairs: possible Grant opportunities
7. Follow up on solar energy forum
8. Other Business
9. Date of Next Meeting:
Monday, March 20, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Elementary School
10. Adjourn
