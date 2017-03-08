Grafton votes ‘no’ on school merger; Mack ousts Turner from Select Board, Pollio beats Hall for Lisle seat

By Shawn Cunningham

The voters of Grafton voted overwhelmingly to nix the proposed merger that would create a Windham Northeast Unified School District.

As a “necessary” town, Grafton’s rejection of the plan defeats it, but it was not alone. According to a report in VTDigger, two other necessary towns – Athens and Westminster – also turned down the merger. The Grafton tally on the merger was 81 yes votes to 156 no.

All of the other articles on the ballot – including education budgets – passed by wide margins.

In the only contested races on the Grafton ballot, Joseph Pollio defeated Noralee Hall 135 to 109 for a three-year seat on the Select Board. That seat had been held by Skip Lisle, who decided not to run for re-election. Stan Mack took a two-year term from incumbent Select Board member John Turner, 140 to 103.

In addition to Pollio and Mack the following were voted into town offices running unopposed:

Moderator for one year – David Ross

Town Clerk for three years – Kim Record

Town Treasurer for three years – Kim Record

Delinquent Tax Collector for three years – Janice Atwood

Trustee of Public Funds for three years – Ronald Carey

Trustee Campbell, Woolson Funds for three years – Ronald Carey

Lister for three years – Hardy Merrill

Auditor for three years – Debe Plummer

Grand Juror for one year – Kent Armstrong

Town Agent for one year – Kim Record

Grafton Town School District Director for two years – Jack Bryar

Grafton Town School District Director for two years – vacant

Trustee of Public Library for two years – Andrea Dunmire

Trustee of Public Library for three years – Deborah Toomey

Trustee of Public Library for three years – Lucia Corwin