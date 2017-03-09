Andover Select Board agenda for Monday, March 13, 2017
The Select Board of the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at Town Offices, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
- Call Select Board meeting to order.
- Act on Agenda.
- Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from Feb. 27 meeting.
- Review and Act on Financial Orders.
- Highways/Garage:
A. Overweight permit application from Markowski Excavating
B. Overweight permit application from Barrett Trucking
C. Discussion of new truck purchase
- New Business:
A. 2017 Appointments (see list from Town Report)
- Old Business:
A. HMGP (Rt 11 property FEMA buyout) – update – Jeanette
- Correspondence:
- Adjourn.
REMINDERS: Next Select Board Meeting, 03/27/2017 at 6:30 p.m.
