Andover Select Board agenda for Monday, March 13, 2017

The Select Board of the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at Town Offices, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

Call Select Board meeting to order. Act on Agenda. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from Feb. 27 meeting. Review and Act on Financial Orders. Highways/Garage:

A. Overweight permit application from Markowski Excavating

B. Overweight permit application from Barrett Trucking

C. Discussion of new truck purchase New Business:

A. 2017 Appointments (see list from Town Report) Old Business:

A. HMGP (Rt 11 property FEMA buyout) – update – Jeanette Correspondence: Adjourn.

REMINDERS: Next Select Board Meeting, 03/27/2017 at 6:30 p.m.