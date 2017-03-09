Andover Select Board agenda for Monday, March 13, 2017

The Select Board of the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at Town Offices,  953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

  1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
  2. Act on Agenda.
  3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from Feb. 27 meeting.
  4. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
  5. Highways/Garage:
    A. Overweight permit application from Markowski Excavating
    B. Overweight permit application from Barrett Trucking
    C. Discussion of new truck purchase
  6. New Business:
    A. 2017 Appointments (see list from Town Report)
  7. Old Business:
    A. HMGP (Rt 11 property FEMA buyout) – update – Jeanette
  8. Correspondence:
  9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS: Next Select Board Meeting, 03/27/2017 at 6:30 p.m.

