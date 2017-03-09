GMUHS Board of Directors agenda for Thursday, March 9, 2017

Green Mountain Union High School Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. today, Thursday March 9 at the Library Learning Commons. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order

II. Board Reorganization

a. Election of Board Chairperson

b. Election of Board Clerk

c. Appointment of Warrant Signer

d. Board Code of Ethics Agreement Signatures

e. Set Meeting Date and Time

f. Newspaper(s) for Legal Notice

g. Committee Representatives

i. Board Representatives (3)

ii. Bargaining Council – Teachers

iii. Bargaining Council – Support Staff

iv. Building & Grounds/Facilities

v. Finance

vi. Policy

III. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletions

IV. Education Presentation

V. Approval of Minutes

a. Minutes of February 15, 2017 – Regular Meeting

VI. Communications

a. Student Representative Report

b. Public Comments

c. Board Comments

VII. Old Business

a. Act 46

b. Roof Bond Vote

VIII. New Business

a. Principal Report

IX. Executive Session

a. Teachers Negotiations Update

X. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Items

a. Regular Meeting, April 13, 2017

XI. Adjournment