GMUHS Board of Directors agenda for Thursday, March 9, 2017
Green Mountain Union High School Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. today, Thursday March 9 at the Library Learning Commons. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
II. Board Reorganization
a. Election of Board Chairperson
b. Election of Board Clerk
c. Appointment of Warrant Signer
d. Board Code of Ethics Agreement Signatures
e. Set Meeting Date and Time
f. Newspaper(s) for Legal Notice
g. Committee Representatives
i. Board Representatives (3)
ii. Bargaining Council – Teachers
iii. Bargaining Council – Support Staff
iv. Building & Grounds/Facilities
v. Finance
vi. Policy
III. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletions
IV. Education Presentation
V. Approval of Minutes
a. Minutes of February 15, 2017 – Regular Meeting
VI. Communications
a. Student Representative Report
b. Public Comments
c. Board Comments
VII. Old Business
a. Act 46
b. Roof Bond Vote
VIII. New Business
a. Principal Report
IX. Executive Session
a. Teachers Negotiations Update
X. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Items
a. Regular Meeting, April 13, 2017
XI. Adjournment
