Thefts hit Jamaica, Landgrove public buildings

hefts occurred at two public buildings in Southern Vermont in the last few days, according to Vermont State Police.

On March 8, police got a report of a burglary at the Jamaica Village School located on Depot Street in Jamaica. It appears that the burglary took place between the afternoon of Tuesday, March 7 and the morning of Wednesday, March 8. The police report did not say what, if anything was taken or if there was a forced entry.

And on Tuesday March 7, possibly while the annual town meeting was taking place, someone stole approximately $150 in cash and coins from the Landgrove Town Offices.

Anyone with information about either or both of these incidents is asked to call the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.