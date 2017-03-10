Chester Select Board meeting for March 15, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 10, 2017 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
- Approval of Minutes from the March 1, 2017 UDB Public Hearing and March 1, 2017 Select Board Meeting
- Citizen Comments
- Old Business
- Rotary Request for use of Town Green for Fall Festival
- Unified Development Bylaws Adoption or 2nd Hearing
- Adoption of Appointment Procedure
- Annual Financial Plan; AOT
- Appointment Whiting Library Trustee
- Annual Appointments
- Newspaper of Record Appointment
- Liquor Licenses: Stonehearth Inn
- Outside Consumption Permit:Stonehearth Inn
- Entertainment License: Stonehearth Inn
- New Business for Next Agenda
- Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: