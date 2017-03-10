Chester Select Board meeting for March 15, 2017

The Chester Select Board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Approval of Minutes from the March 1, 2017 UDB Public Hearing and March 1, 2017 Select Board Meeting
  2. Citizen Comments
  3. Old Business
  4. Rotary Request for use of Town Green for Fall Festival
  5. Unified Development Bylaws Adoption or 2nd Hearing
  6. Adoption of Appointment Procedure
  7. Annual Financial Plan; AOT
  8. Appointment Whiting Library Trustee
  9. Annual Appointments
  10. Newspaper of Record Appointment
  11. Liquor Licenses: Stonehearth Inn
  12. Outside Consumption Permit:Stonehearth Inn
  13. Entertainment License: Stonehearth Inn
  14. New Business for Next Agenda
  15. Adjourn
