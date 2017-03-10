Police ask for help finding missing woman
Vermont State Police are asking the public for assistance in locating Alexandra Rooker, 26, of Fair Haven, Vt. Rooker, 26, was last seen by friends in Poultney, Vt on Friday evening, March 3, 2017. Rooker’s family has not heard from her since March 2, 2017. Whe was reported missing to the Fair Haven Police Department and VSP on March 8, 2017.
Rooker is white with reddish blond hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. Rooker was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and green Muck boots.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802) 773-9101.
Has anyone checked the roads where she would of traveled back home? Were the roads bad when she was last seen prayers. Anyone do a track her phone number through her carrier online many companies have the track my phone.