Special meeting of Chester Select Board Monday, March 13, 2017

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Board Reorganization
  2. Citizen Comments
  3. Executive Session for the purpose of reviewing the ACT 250 permit decision and potential response thereto and engaging in confidential attorney/client communication with the Town’s counsel relating to said decision.
  4. Adjourn
