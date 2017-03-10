Special meeting of Chester Select Board Monday, March 13, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 10, 2017 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
- Board Reorganization
- Citizen Comments
- Executive Session for the purpose of reviewing the ACT 250 permit decision and potential response thereto and engaging in confidential attorney/client communication with the Town’s counsel relating to said decision.
- Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: