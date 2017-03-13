Arts events: March 15 through March 21, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

March 15: ‘Grounded’ at Northern Stage

ritten by George Brant, Grounded is on stage Wednesday, March 15 through Sunday, April 2 at the Barrette Center for the Arts 74-76 Gates St. in White River Junction.

A complimentary post-show reception with the cast follows the opening night performance on Saturday, March 18.

This one-woman show explores the moral and psychological consequences of America’s transition to drone warfare. Megan Anderson stars as a grounded air force pilot reassigned to drone warfare.

The production is recommended for ages 15 and up due to strong language and subject matter. A post-show conversation with the company follows evening performances Saturday, March 25 and Friday, March 31.

Ticket prices: $15 Anytime Student Tickets and $5 Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders); adult ticket prices range from $30–$55. Tuesday, March 21, is $20 Tuesday, a special discount night at the theater. For dates and times and to purchase tickets, click here.

A free Spot On Conversation featuring Daniel Benjamin, the Norman E. McCulloch Jr. director of the John Sloan Dickey Center for International Understanding at Dartmouth College, will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, who will share his expertise on the challenges and complexities in today’s American military.

March 17: St. Patrick’s Fiddle Frenzy featuring OctoPladd

St. Patrick’s Fiddle Frenzy is at 7:30 p.m., on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17 at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Dress like a leprechaun and win free tickets to another Stone Church Arts concert scheduled for spring. Boston-based OctoPladd entertains at the event with their acoustic Appalachian melodies tempered with chromaticism and groove.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are limited and may be purchased in advance. They are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors and $45 premium, reserved seating. Tickets at the door are $25 general and $20 for seniors. Advance tickets are available at Village Square Booksellers, On the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

March 18: Walpole Players presents Cabin Fever Radio Follies

For the fifth year, The Walpole Players present its old time radio show. This year it’s Cabin Fever Radio Follies of 2017 — a step back in time featuring highlights from the golden age of radio, radio plays, skits, gags, and songs—at the Walpole Town Hall, Helen Miller Theater at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at 135 School St., Walpole, N.H.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. There is cabaret-style seating and audience members may bring their own dinners, snacks and beverages. When they “sign off” for the evening, guests are welcome to linger, visiting with neighbors and chatting with the radio performers.

In this year’s drama, the Bickersons are in another predicament, and the show includes the Farm Report, a few classic advertisements and popular hit tunes of the era.

Tickets are $10 per person and are available at Joanie Joan’s Baked Goods Company on Westminster Street in Walpole. Table reservations must be made at the time of ticket purchase. Anyone with questions can call Ray Boas at 603-756-4545.

March 21: Irish songstress Claudine Langille in Proctorsville

On Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m., Claudine Langille, longtime singer and instrumentalist with the Vermont band Gypsy Reel, will share some jigs and reels and stories from the Emerald Isle and beyond at Crows Bakery and Opera House Café on Depot St. in Proctorsville.

Langille shares from her collection of songs and true-life tales garnered from her travels with the bands Gypsy Reel and with Touchstone. Friend and whistler Robin Timko will accompany her on a few choice tunes.

Cover charge is $8 at the door for music and your choice of chocolate Guinness cake or apple tart, coffee or tea. Since seating is limited, reserve a spot by calling Crows Bakery at 802-226-7007.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson