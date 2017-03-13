Community events: Through March 19, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

March: Cabin Fever art expo in Chester

Metal artisan Payne Junker, woodworker and furniture builder Mark Yuengling, and illustrator Brenda Lacroix are featured artists at the 103 Artisans Marketplace’s Cure for Cabin Fever Expo.

This arts and crafts show and sale runs through Sunday, March 19. The event includes other fine artists and craftsmen.

Open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., at Route 103 and Pineview Road, Chester. If you would like more information, contact Payne and Elise Junker at 103 Artisans Marketplace or email 103marketplace@gmail.com, phone 802-875-7400, or visit their website at www.103artisansmarketplace.com.

March 18: Kids’ Night at EdgarMay Dive-In

very month, the EdgarMay Health and Recreation Center hosts a children’s event that provides caregivers an evening off.

On Saturday, March 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. children, ages 6 and over, are invited to attend a supervised evening of swimming, pizza for dinner, water games, and a Pixar Animation fantasy/comedy-adventure movie playing poolside.

Call or visit its facebook page to find out which PG-rated movie will be screened. Pizza from the Subway restaurant, plus popcorn and beverages are provided.

Children under 6 are welcome to attend with an adult present. Cost is $10 per child, and members attend at half-price. The event is limited to 25 children. Parents may register their children in advance online or with member services by calling 802-885-2568.

Contact Sarah Tilden Gramling at stilden@myreccenter.org or 802-356-1024 with questions.

March 19: VINE Sanctuary hosts free vegan potluck

VINE Sanctuary hosts its free Vernal Equinox Potluck from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at the Springfield Community Center, 139 Main St. in Springfield. The public is invited and is asked to bring a vegan dish to share.

Vegan food is free from all animal products such as meat, dairy, or eggs. If that’s not possible, VINE’s potlucks always have plenty food so anyone can attend, even if they cannot bring something to share.

Celebrate Growing Together with VINE’s first-ever seed swap. Experienced gardeners in the community will have seeds to share along with advice for both new and veteran gardeners.

VINE Sanctuary is a non-profit farmed animal refuge based in Springfield. More than 600 animals, including birds and cows seized by authorities in cases of extreme cruelty or neglect, live at the 100+ acre sanctuary, half of which is maintained as a wildlife refuge. To learn more, visit www.vinesanctuary.org, or e-mail sanctuary@bravebirds.org.

