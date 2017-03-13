This turkey and apple dish can be crafted for children

By Jim Bailey

theyankeechef.blogspot.com

This is a lighter version of the classic Normandy dish, and can be geared toward children’s palates by leaving out the alcohol.

I also don’t muddle the taste with mushrooms because, let’s face it, most kids will turn their nose up this fungus. And what parents will like about this recipe is the 1 skillet method and the cost factor.

Turkey rub (see recipe below)

1 pound, total, turkey cutlets

2 to 3 apples

1 strip bacon, diced

1/4 cup Ice Cider or Calvados, optional *

1 cup chicken or turkey broth

1/2 cup plain yogurt or creme fraiche

1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds, optional

Make turkey rub by combining 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 1 teaspoon each chili powder and cayenne pepper and 1/4 teaspoon each cumin and black pepper. Rub seasoning onto both sides of cutlet(s) and cut into bite-sized pieces; set aside.

Peel, halve and core apples, dice and set aside.

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until slightly crisp. Add chunked turkey cutlets and cook until completely cooked through, stirring frequently.

Add apples and continue to cook until apples are crisp tender, about 4-5 minutes according to apples used. Add Ice Cider (if using), stirring to lift up fonds from the bottom of the pan. Add broth and yogurt, stirring to completely combine. Cook an additional 2 minutes, or until everything is heated through.

Remove from heat and serve with a sprinkling of caraway seeds on top if desired.

Enough for 2 people

* I use a new favorite of mine, Newhall Ice Cider. If you care not to use alcohol, simple use apple juice or cider to help deglaze the skillet.