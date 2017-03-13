To the editor: Windham board chief disappoints in reaction to Scott win

I am writing this letter to express my disappointment in the head of our Windham Select Board, and the anti-wind group Friends of Windham.

They continue to demonize and wage a smear campaign against any citizen of Windham whom they deem to be not stepping in line with their self interests.

The most recent example being the classless reaction by the head of our Select Board to the recent victory of the incumbent member of the board, Kord Scott, whom the FOW ran a candidate against.

I respect their passion and their desire to not want any industrial wind project outside their windows. There was a vote in November that was overwhelmingly against the proposed wind project. There is not one person I know who doesn’t respect that vote. I respect their time and effort in their service to the town. Most of these people I respect as human beings.

I do not respect their attempts at blacklisting and outright unfriendly tactics toward “the rest” of us. In fact, board chair Frank Seawright has to be called to task with the very question of whether he indeed is truly representing all of us, which by the way I believe is part of his job description.

It’s unfortunate that this group and Mr. Seawright continues to treat a segment of the population of Windham as the “enemy.”

We are not the enemy. We are honest, moral people with integrity just trying to participate in what I thought was a democracy. Their “self-chosen war” in fact inspired a lot of us here and, most importantly, regardless of how we voted on the wind issue, to get out and make sure we supported Kord in his wanting to continue the fine service he has given to the town he loves.

Come on Frank and ya’ll, lighten up.

John Pozzi

Windham