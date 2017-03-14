Ginevra Goldthwaite Marsh Finch, 93, Chester native was devoted wife, mother and grandmother

OKEECHOBEE, FLA.

Ginevra Goldthwaite Marsh Finch passed away March 10, 2017. She was born March 15, 1923 in Chester, Vt., to Percy and Rowena Goldthwaite.

Mrs. Finch graduated from Stamford Hospital School of Nursing in Stamford, Conn,. in 1944 and she received her Bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College in New Castle, Del.

In 1945, she married Frederick Franklin Marsh and they had three children, Joan Marsh Perron, Frederick William Marsh, and Susan Marsh Geva. In 1984, after the death of her first husband, she married Howard Arthur Finch, a close friend who was also a Vermonter.

She had been a resident of Okeechobee, Fla., since 2010, coming from Palm Beach County where she had lived since 1960. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She always seemed to have the right answers.

Mrs. Finch is preceded in death by husband, Frederick Franklin Marsh and Howard Arthur Finch; daughter Joan Marsh Perron; son Frederick William Marsh; and her sister Joan Goldthwaite Wheeler.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Marsh Geva (Ofer) of Okeechobee; four grandsons: Scott, Stephen, Johnathon, and Michael; five great grandchildren: Ryan, Tyler, Bryson, Reagan, and Isaac; brother William Goldthwaite (Johnetta) of Columbus, Ohio; and her friendly feline, JJ.

Memorial services will be held in Vermont where her cremains are to buried in Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 N. Parrott Ave. Okeechobee, Fla.34972.