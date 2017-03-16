Cavendish Town Elementary School Board of Directors meeting for March 27, 2017
The regular meeting of the Board of Directors of Cavendish Town Elementary School will meet at the school’s Arts Center at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
II. Board Reorganization: a. Election of Board Chairperson; b. Election of Board Clerk; c. Appointment of Warrant Signer; d. Set Meeting Date and Time; e. Newspaper(s) for Legal Notice; f. Board Code Ethics Agreement; g. Committee Representatives: i. Board Representatives (3); ii. Bargaining Council – Teachers;
iii. Bargaining Council – Support Staff; iv. Building & Grounds/Facilities; v. Finance; vi. Policy
III. Approval of CTES Agenda-Additions and Deletions
IV. Minutes
a. Minutes of February 21, Meeting – Regular
V. Communications: a. Public Comments; b. Written/Oral; c. Board Comments
VI. Old Business
a. Act 46 Update
VII. New Business
a. Superintendent Report
b. Principal Report
VIII. Next Meeting Date/s & Future Agenda Items
a. Regular Board Meeting, April 18 , 2017
IX. Adjournment
