 

Londonderry Select Board meeting for Monday, March 20, 2017

The Londonderry Select Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. Below is its agenda. Call meeting to order

  1. Additions or deletions to the agenda
  2. Minutes: a. Approval of Regular Board Meeting Minutes – March 6, 2017
    b. Approval of Special Board Meeting Minutes – March 15, 2017
  3. Select board pay orders
  4. Announcements/correspondence
  5. Visitors and concerned citizens a. Mike Norris – Route 100 Solar Project
  6. Local Control Commission
    a. Second Class Liquor License Renewals
    i. Jelly Enterprises
    ii. Mike & Tammy’s Market and Deli
    b. First Class Hotel License Renewal
    i. Swiss Inn
    c. Tobacco License Renewal
    i. Jelley Enterprises
    d. First Class Restaurant License Renewal
    i. Upper Pass Lodge
  7. Town official’s business
    a. Newspaper of record
  8. Transfer Station
    a. Overview
    b. Stickers
    c. Fuel tank replacement/grant
    d. Transfer Station Fee Waiver – Neighborhood Connections
  9. Roads and bridges
    a. Overweight Permits
    i. Lawrence White Construction
    ii. Record Concrete
    iii. United Natural Foods, Inc
    iv. L.E. Weed & Sons, Inc
    b. Opening of Paving Bids
    c. Road Foreman Job Description
  10. Old business
    a. Smoking/Personnel Policy
    b. Salt/Sand Shed
    c. Employee insurance issue
    d. Genser Property
  11. New Business
  12. Adjourn
