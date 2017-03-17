Londonderry Select Board meeting for Monday, March 20, 2017
The Londonderry Select Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. Below is its agenda. Call meeting to order
- Additions or deletions to the agenda
- Minutes: a. Approval of Regular Board Meeting Minutes – March 6, 2017
b. Approval of Special Board Meeting Minutes – March 15, 2017
- Select board pay orders
- Announcements/correspondence
- Visitors and concerned citizens a. Mike Norris – Route 100 Solar Project
- Local Control Commission
a. Second Class Liquor License Renewals
i. Jelly Enterprises
ii. Mike & Tammy’s Market and Deli
b. First Class Hotel License Renewal
i. Swiss Inn
c. Tobacco License Renewal
i. Jelley Enterprises
d. First Class Restaurant License Renewal
i. Upper Pass Lodge
- Town official’s business
a. Newspaper of record
- Transfer Station
a. Overview
b. Stickers
c. Fuel tank replacement/grant
d. Transfer Station Fee Waiver – Neighborhood Connections
- Roads and bridges
a. Overweight Permits
i. Lawrence White Construction
ii. Record Concrete
iii. United Natural Foods, Inc
iv. L.E. Weed & Sons, Inc
b. Opening of Paving Bids
c. Road Foreman Job Description
- Old business
a. Smoking/Personnel Policy
b. Salt/Sand Shed
c. Employee insurance issue
d. Genser Property
- New Business
- Adjourn
