Community events: March 23 through March 30, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar.

March 22: Bidi Dworkin hosts vocal improv workshop

Discover your unique voice during a two-part vocal improvisation workshop lead by jazz singer Bidi Dworkin. The sessions are open to anyone who enjoys singing.

The free workshop is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections at 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.

Reservations are necessary. Call 802-824-4343 to register. Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing. Check out Dworkin’s website at www.bididworkin.com.

Neighborhood Connections is a community-based non-profit social services agency serving individuals and families in the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont. Check out their website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.

March 23: ‘Brown Girl Dreaming’ at Rock Library

On Thursday, March 23, Rockingham Library will host two community discussions about the memoir, Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson — one at noon and another at 6 p.m. at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.

Any child or adult who has read this book about a young person finding her voice is invited to participate. Vermont Humanities Council selected this title as its VT Reads selection for 2017 and awarded Rockingham Library 60 copies to share with the public. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

March 23: Author discusses ‘Attica Turkey Shoot’

On Thursday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m., Malcolm Bell discusses and signs his book The Attica Turkey Shoot: Carnage, Cover-Up and the Pursuit of Justice at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections at 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.

The public is invited. The book will be available for purchase.

The 1971 Attica prison riot gained lasting prominence mainly from the rampage of police gunfire that ended it. Bell, who was the chief assistant to the Attica special prosecutor, was assigned to prosecute the law officers who killed 29 inmates and 10 hostages and wounded 89 others.

Neighborhood Connections is a community-based non-profit social services agency serving individuals and families in the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont. Check out its website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.

March 25: History of Cheshire Railroad shared

On Saturday March 25 at 1 p.m., Alan Rumrill shares the history of the Cheshire Railroad, which ran from North Ashburham, Mass., to Bellows Falls. Attend the event at Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

The advent of the railroad changed the nature of life in this area of New England, making passenger travel faster and more comfortable. It also fueled industrial growth in towns all along the rail line. The Cheshire line operated for more than 130 years.

This talk is free, open to the public and sponsored by the Friends of the Rockingham Library. To register or for more information, call 802-463-4270, go to rockinghamlibrary.org/fol.html or stop by the library.

March 25 & 26: Children’s book author at VCS

The Vermont Country Store hosts author Jessie Haas reading from her children’s book Sugaring from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at 657 Main St. in Weston and on Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 1292 Rockingham Road in Rockingham.

Haas will be available after the readings to answer questions and autograph her book.

Sugaring is an illustrated book for grades K-2. The book tells the story of Nora and her grandfather who collect sap from maple trees to make maple syrup. This informative tale brings to life the beauty of a Vermont farm in early spring.

Celebrate the maple syrup season with a sampling. Find out the difference between Grade A Golden Delicate, Grade A Amber Rich and Grade A Dark Robust. Experience the time-honored tradition of maple syrup drizzled on snow, add the classic dill pickle and finish with a doughnut. Samplings happen simultaneously from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 25 and 26 at the Rockingham and Weston stores.

For more information visit: www.vermontcountrystore.com/store.

March 27: Learn about spring wildflowers in S. Vermont

Rick LaDue, a steward at the Equinox Preservation Trust Forest and Trails, discusses southern Vermont’s spring wildflowers at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 27 at the Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.

LaDue will talk about wildflowers, some that mainly grow in the Equinox Preserve and are not widespread in the Green Mountains and others that are enjoyed on hikes and walks around the area. There is no charge to attend, but space is limited. Call 802-824-4343 if you want to attend.

Neighborhood Connections is a community-based non-profit social services agency serving individuals and families in the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont. Check out its website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.

March 27: Presentation on power of Connecticut River

On Monday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m., Chris Glennon of the Bellows Falls Historical Society will give a presentation at Rockingham Library on the power of water, the historical aspects pertaining to the Connecticut River and the establishment of Bellows Falls.

Focusing on the time period from 1750 to 1850, Glennon explores the development of the Bellows Falls Canal and its industries. An exhibit about the former mills of Bellows Falls will be on display as well.

This free and open-to-the-public program is the first in a two-part series on the Power of Water. For more information, call 802- 463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org or, stop by the library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

March 29: Meet on Saxtons River Trails Initiative

If you enjoy hiking, biking or running along forest and river trails from one Vermont village to the next, learn about the newly formed Saxtons River Valley Trails Initiative at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

The Saxtons River Valley Trail Initiative is a collaboration with the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association, the Bald Hill Conservation Committee and the Rockingham Conservation Commission. As they explore the possibilities of connecting the Bellows Falls Historic Riverfront Park and Trail System to the Bald Hill trails in Westminster, continuing into Saxtons River and beyond, they are looking for suggestions and support to bring this project to fruition. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, go to www.windmillhillpinnacle.org.

March 30: Sign-up for 3SquaresVT at Family Center

re you or someone you know eligible for the 3SquareVT program? 3SquaresVT, also known as SNAP, EBT and food stamps, helps low-income individuals and families buy the food they need.

Armone Persing of the Vermont Foodbank will be at Chester-Andover Family Center Food Shelf from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, to help folks from Chester and Andover sign up for food stamps. The event is at 908 Vermont Route 103 South, Chester.

The recent CAFC Election Day Bake Sale held at the Chester Town Hall generated nearly $600, which will be used to help support the center’s Food Shelf.

Spring and summer clothing are now available at the center’s Thrift Shop. Income from the Thrift Shop also supports the center’s Food Shelf, the Financial Assistance Program and operating expenses.

Thrift Shop hours are: Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, 1 to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food Shelf hours are 1 to 6 p.m. every Thursday. Produce Pickup is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Reach the center call 802-875-3236, email: cafc302@gmail.com, and website www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org or look for them on Facebook.

