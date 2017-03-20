Corn crisps with peach salsa are a yummy snack

By Jim Bailey

theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Ordinarily made with almost boiling water, this southern favorite hot water corn bread is given a makeover with a touch more flavor — OK, a whole lot more flavor and texture.

It is still crispy but with the addition of apple juice instead of water and some bites of actual corn, it really is a step up.

Peach salsa (see recipe below)

1/2 cup scalding apple juice

1/4 cup whole kernel corn

1/2 cup plain yellow, or white, cornmeal

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

Make peach salsa by combining two fresh peaches that have been peeled, pitted and diced with 2 tablespoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon minced, fresh cilantro, 1/4 teaspoon dried ginger and just a pinch each salt, pepper, cumin and red pepper flakes.

Cover and refrigerate at least one hour.

Meanwhile make the corn crisps.

In a food processor or blender, pulse apple juice and corn for just a few seconds to break down the kernels to a chunky consistency. Pour into a large bowl with cornmeal and salt and black pepper and mix well; set aside.

Add oil to a large skillet over medium high heat. When hot, dollop 2-tablespoon measures of batter into skillet. It will be thin.

Cook, uncovered, for about 3 to 5 minutes, or until crisp and browned on the underside and starting to crack on top. Flip over and continue cooking until crispy on the other side. Remove to serve immediately, cooking another batch if needed.

Serve with peach salsa

Makes 7 to 8 crisps