One adult, no students injured in early morning car-bus accident

At about 7:30 this morning a car traveling on Missing Link Road in Rockingham ran into a Windsor North East Supervisory Union school bus causing damage to both vehicles and injuries to the driver of the car. The bus driver and the two students on the bus were uninjured, according to the police.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, a 2003 Chrylser PT Cruiser being operated a Rockingham woman crashed into a full-size 2016 Blue Bird school bus about a quarter of a mile north of Route 103 on Route 5, which is also known as Missing Link Road.

The bus had just picked up a student and was pulling back onto the road when the car struck the right rear side of the bus causing moderate damage to the front end of the car and minor damage to the right rear fender and moderate damage to the right rear axle of the bus.

The driver of the car told police she was blinded by the morning sun and did not see the school bus pulling into the road. She had not been wearing a seat belt and suffered lacerations and contusions as well as a possible chest injury. She was taken to Springfield Hospital by Golden Cross Ambulance for treatment.

Neither the bus driver nor the two juvenile students who were riding in the bus were injured. WNESU sent another bus to pick up the students and transport them from the scene. The driver of the car was found to be at fault for the crash, but was not ticketed.

The Rockingham Fire Dept. responded to the crash and J&M Towing and Hillside Towing removed the car and the bus.