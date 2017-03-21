Tools taken in Derry Transfer Station burglary

ometime between closing on Monday afternoon and opening Tuesday morning, there was a burglary at the Londonderry Transfer Station at 7060 Route 100 in Londonderry.

According to a press release, the Vermont State Police were contacted around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21 with a report of a break-in.

The complainant told police that several items were taken including miscellaneous tools removed from an office. The burglary took place during the overnight hours.

Anyone who has information or has seen suspicious activity in the area are encouraged to contact Trooper Shepley at the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600.