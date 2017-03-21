Chester DRB agenda for Monday March 27, 2017

The Development Review Board for the Town of Chester will meet for a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. following two site visits. The first one is at 5 p.m. at 14 Cummings Road followed by one at 5:25 p.m. at 349 Pleasant St. Below is the agenda for the public hearing.

1) Review minutes from Feb 27th & March 13th 2017 meeting

2) Re-convene conditional Use Application #494 Meditrina

3) Preliminary Plat Review Barbara Johnston

4) Re-Subdivision Gold River Partners LLC

5) Comments from citizens

6) Deliberative session on previous matters