Follow the Yellow Brick Road to GMUHS

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The costumes are fitted, the sets are built and all that’s missing is a house falling out of the sky to bring the Wizard of Oz to the stage at Green Mountain Union High School.

The familiar L. Frank Baum story of Dorothy’s trek through a magic land with a Scarecrow, a Tin Man and a Cowardly Lion with music by Harold Arlen and Lyrics by Yip Harburg will play from Thursday March 30 through Saturday April 1.

The Wizard of Oz features Kimball Schultz as Dorothy, Ben Haseltine as Scarecrow, Alex Beshay as Tin Man, Tuck Wunderle as the Lion, Julia Howard as Glinda the Good Witch, Clara Martorano as the Wicked Witch, Cheyenne Williams as the Professor and Oz, Sierra Kehoe as Aunt Em and Bri Luman as Uncle Henry. In addition to GM students, the large ensemble will also include a number of Munchkins from Chester-Andover Elementary.

The production is being directed by Christine Saul and Cynthia Austin with choreography by Ashley Hensel-Browning and music by a 16-member pit band. Former drama and band instructor Fritz Wendlandt returned to build the set.

Performances of The Wizard of Oz will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday March 30 and 31 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday April 1 in the auditorium at Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT Route 103S.

Tickets are $7 per person, $5 students and seniors and $15 family. For more information call the school at 802-875-2146.