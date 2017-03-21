To the editor: Thanks to area firefighters for saving house

To the volunteer firefighters of Proctorsville, Cavendish, Ludlow, Springfield, Chester, Reading, Weston, Mount Holly, Ascutney, Walpole and Weathersfield who rallied to our home in the early hours of Feb. 15 to fight our house fire, we are eternally grateful.

Through your efforts you were able to control the inferno and save our house. While there was much damage to our ell and barn, the interior of the house is basically intact.

Thank you also for rescuing our cat from the barn where he had been sleeping while the structure was burning. We are amazed by the time and care you took in moving paintings from walls, moving furniture and other family items to avoid water damage.

We would also like to thank the Red Cross, Black River Good Neighbors, the Cavendish Baptist Church, Gethsemane Church and all the people from our community who have generously offered support to us with meals, donations to help us rebuild, clothes, furniture, kitchen appliances, or a helping hand.

We are blessed to live in a community with such caring people.

Sincerely,

Bruce, PJ and Meade Pollard

Proctorsville