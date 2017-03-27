Arts events: March 30 through April 1, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

March 30 & 31: Walpole Players auditioning for Old Home Days production

The Walpole Players premiered 30 years ago with its first production staged in conjunction with Walpole Old Home Days. That first play was Moss Hart and George S. Kauffman’s George Washington Slept Here. The 2017 Walpole Players will present the show again, this time on the last two weekends in June, again in conjunction with Walpole Old Home Days celebration.

Auditions for the cast of nine males (which includes one teenager) and eight females is at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday March 30 and Friday, March 31 in the Helen Miller Theater on the top floor of the Walpole Town Hall at 34 Elm St. in Walpole, N.H. No preparation is required to audition and all parts are open. Rehearsals for the production will begin after Easter.

The story follows Newton Fuller, who, in the 1940s, moves his family from the city to rural Pennsylvania and an old farm. The problems that ensue involve endless repairs, disagreeable neighbors, and a supposedly rich uncle.

For additional information contact either of the co-directors Tara Sad 603-756- 4861 or Ray Boas 603-756-4545.

March 30-April 1: Green Mountain High presents ‘Wizard of Oz’

Green Mountain Union High School Drama Club presents The Wizard of Oz at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Performances are in the auditorium at Green Mountain Union High School at 716 Vermont Route 103S in Chester.

The Wizard of Oz story is by Frank Baum, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg. The story is about a young girl growing up in Kansas who wishes for a different life. Because of an unexpected tornado, her house lands in Oz, angering a wicked witch and meeting a group of new friends and a wizard who may help her.

Tickets are $7 per person, $5 students and seniors and $15 family. For more information, call the school at 802-875-2146.

March 31: Benefit concert for civil rights

On Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m., area congregations and civic organizations throughout the Brattleboro area are coming together to support Let Justice Roll Down, a concert and sing-along at Guilford Community Church in 38 Church Drive, Guilford.

The concert provides an opportunity for people to stand together for the rights of those facing serious threats to their safety, rights, and dignity. This event is a benefit for Black Lives Matter VT and the ROOT Social Justice Center.

The concert features: Lea Gilmore is a blues-gospel singer and civic activist accompanied by award-winning blues pianist and vocalist Professor Louie; the Guilford Choir; House Blend an a capella group; and Annie Patterson and Peter Blood.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $5 for children. If you cannot afford the online ticket price, email the organizer to reserve a space and give what you can at the door.

Online tickets are not mailed out—they will be a will-call list at the door. For more information and to reserve tickets click here.

April 1: ‘Sunset Boulevard’ headlines FOLA series

On Saturday, April 1, Friends of Ludlow Auditorium initiates a three-movie series dealing with classic films of the 1950s; the first film will be Sunset Boulevard. Each movie will be screened at 7 p.m. at Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium, 37 South Depot St. in Ludlow.

Sunset Boulevard is a 1950s American film noir directed and co-written by Billy Wilder. The film stars William Holden as Joe Gillis, an unsuccessful screenwriter, and Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond, a faded silent film star who draws him into her fantasy world where she dreams of making a triumphant return to the screen.

On Saturday, April 8, the second film in the series will be On the Waterfront. The series concludes on Saturday, April 15 with The Killing.

Rick Winston, local film historian, will briefly discuss the three films in this series. He appears courtesy of the Vermont Humanities Council.

The film is free and open to the public; donations are appreciated. Popcorn is provided by Berkshire Bank. For more information, call 802-228-7239 or visit the FOLA’s website at www.fola.us.

April 1: Foggy Mountain Consort performs in Bellows Falls

Stone Church Arts brings an R&B, Renaissance and bluegrass band, the Foggy Mountain Consort to Bellows Falls.

The group performs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. They play music of the Renaissance, North American bluegrass, along with other traditional music from America and the British Isles plus original tunes. This unusual concert event takes place at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Tickets in advance are $17 for general admission, $13 for seniors and $35 for premium seating. Tickets at the door are $20 general and $15 for seniors. Advance tickets are available at Village Square Booksellers, On The Square in Bellows Falls, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org or call 802-460-0110.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson