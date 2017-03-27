Community events: April 1- April 8, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

April 1: Norwich church holds Annual Book and Music Sale

he Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Upper Valley holds its annual Book and Music Sale on Saturday, April 1 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its Meetinghouse at 320 Route 5 South in Norwich across from The Family Place.

Donations of books, music and DVDs may be made between 4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31.

Do not donate encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines (unless vintage and collectible), or cassette tapes, but donations of vinyl LP record albums—especially Classic Rock—are encouraged. For information, contact Rich Greenlee at 802-436-1150 or via e-mail: Hartlandvt@aol.com.

April 2: Underwater Easter Egg Hunt at the EdgarMay

The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center hosts its annual Underwater Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 2 at 140 Clinton St. in Springfield. There are two sessions to accommodate up to 90 children. Young children will have the opportunity to hunt for eggs in, on and under water. More than 1,100 Easter Eggs will be hidden throughout the EdgarMay pools providing children the chance to splash and search for eggs.

Session 1 will take place at 4 p.m. and is open to children 2 to 4 years old and is limited to 20 children. Session 2 begins at 4:30 p.m. and is open to children ages 2 to 12. All participants receive a goodie bag; some eggs will contain special prizes, such as free swimming lessons or a free EdgarMay Birthday Party package.

This event is free to children who are part of a family membership, $5 for youth-only members, and $10 for non-members. Pre-registration is required for this event.

For more information about the Underwater Egg Hunt or facility memberships, call 802-885-2568 or stop by the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center.

April 5: Summer Camp Expo in Windsor

With summer just around the corner, Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center Pediatric Clinic is teaming up with community partners to host the 2nd annual Summer Camp Expo at the State Street School at 127 State St. in Windsor.

On Wednesday, April 5 from 5 to 7 p.m., up to 15 local camps will be on hand to offer information paired with some activities, prizes and a light dinner. Families will have an opportunity to speak with exhibitors offering day and overnight programs for children from kindergarten to high school. The evening will provide the opportunity to receive information and resources from many sources at one place and time.

For questions about the expo, call 802-674-2900 ext. 23.

April 7: Moore film ‘Where to Invade Next’ screened

Doreen Fabiano and Carlene Lundgren, local advocates for the environment and other important issues facing the world today will screen Michael Moore’s award-winning film Where to Invade Next at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections.

This epic movie is unlike anything the political provocateur has ever done. It is an expansive, hilarious and subversive comedy/documentary in which Moore confronts the most pressing issues facing America today and finds solutions in the most unlikely places. Where to Invade Next is an eye-opening call to arms to recapture the American Dream and restore it to, of all places, America.

There is no charge to attend, but space is limited, so call 824-4343 to register. The Meeting Place is located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office.

April 8: Chester-Andover Easter Egg Hunt

he Chester Rotary will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 9 a.m. sharp on Saturday, April 8, at the Chester-Andover Elementary School. This event is open to all Chester and Andover children from preschool to sixth grade. Parents are advised to arrive with their children by 8:45 a.m. so the children will not miss the opportunity for participation.

For further information, please contact Bill Dakin at 802-875-3456.

