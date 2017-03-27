To the editor: Four towns vote May 2 on GM unified school district, board candidates

On Tuesday, March 21, the Vermont State Board of Education of the Green Mountain Unified School District. Residents from Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester will serve as school directors for the new district.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, each town school district will be voting by by Australian ballot on the formation of the Green Mountain Unified School District and electing officers to serve on the School District Board. There will be two ballots, one for the formation of the district and the other for the election of the Board of School Directors.

The initial election of school directors includes the following terms of office for each town: Andover (1 member) three-year term; Baltimore (1 member) four-year term; Cavendish (3 members) with one two-year term, one three-year term and one four-year term; Chester (6 members)with two two-year terms, two three-year terms and two four-year terms.

Pursuant to 16 VSA § 706e(b), nominations for the office of the Green Mountain Unified School Directors representing Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish or Chester shall be made by filing a petition signed by registered voters with their town clerk.

Please pick up your petition at your respective Town Office and return with signatures no later than Monday, April 3, 2017.

Meg Alison Powden

Superintendent

Two Rivers Supervisory Union

Ludlow