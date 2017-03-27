Weston Select Board meeting for Tuesday, March 28 CANCELED
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 27, 2017 | Comments 0
The Select Board meeting for the Town of Weston, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 has been canceled. It’s planned agenda is below. When the meeting has been rescheduled and a new agenda issued, The Telegraph will publish it.
1. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda:
2. Public Comment:
3. Road Foreman:
4. Transfer Station:
5. Appointed Officers: Alternate Planning Commission Officer; Alternate ZB Officer; WRC Representative; Lister
6. Review and Approve Minutes:
7. Delinquent Tax Report:
8. SO #7 Payroll, SO #7 Vendors:
9. Committee Reports:
10. New & Old Business:
11. Miscellaneous:
12. Adjourn:
