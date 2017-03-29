VSP announces reward in Montpelier homicide

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Vermont State Police announced today that a reward of up to $5000 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to the apprehension of Jayveon Caballero, age 29, of Barre, VT. Mr. Caballero is being sought in connection with the Jan. 22 homicide of 33 year-old Markus Austin. Police have an arrest warrant for Caballero with bail set at $500,000.

On Sunday January 22, around 4:30 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to a shooting at 191 Barre Street in Montpelier where they found Austin dead outside his residence. Police determined that Austin was shot once by a male suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle.

Since the shooting, police have made two arrests. Desiree Cary, 22, who resided with Caballero in Barre was arrested on Jan. 22 on drug charges.

Reginald Jones,36, of Barre was arrested on Jan. 25 as an accessory after the fact for the homicide. Police said Jones took Caballero to the bus station in White River Junction on the morning of Jan. 22 and bought him a ticket.

VSP encourages anyone with information to contact the nearest Vermont State Police barracks.