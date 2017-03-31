 

Chester Select Board agenda for April 5, 2017

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Approval of Minutes; March 13, 2017 Special Selectboard Meeting and March 15, 2017 Selectboard Meeting
  2. Citizen Comments
  3. Old Business
  4. Paper of Record
  5. Present Summary of VLCT’s Economic Development Seminar; David Pisha & Julie Hance
  6. Review Interview Questions & Set Date for Interviews
  7. Sign Approved UDBs
  8. Liquor License Approval: Pizza Stone; Heritage Deli and Bakery; Dollar Genera
  9. Outside Consumption Permit: Pizza Stone;
  10. Entertainment License: Pizza Stone
  11. New Business/Next Agenda
  12. Adjourn
