Chester Select Board agenda for April 5, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 31, 2017 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
- Approval of Minutes; March 13, 2017 Special Selectboard Meeting and March 15, 2017 Selectboard Meeting
- Citizen Comments
- Old Business
- Paper of Record
- Present Summary of VLCT’s Economic Development Seminar; David Pisha & Julie Hance
- Review Interview Questions & Set Date for Interviews
- Sign Approved UDBs
- Liquor License Approval: Pizza Stone; Heritage Deli and Bakery; Dollar Genera
- Outside Consumption Permit: Pizza Stone;
- Entertainment License: Pizza Stone
- New Business/Next Agenda
- Adjourn
