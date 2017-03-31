VSP seeks help in finding truck in Charlotte flying ice accident

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont State Police are looking for a tractor trailer that was involved in an incident on March 22 in which Celeste Brasseur of Charlotte was injured by ice flying off a truck and into her windshield.

Brasseur sustained “incapacitating injuries” to her face and a concussion. This morning, troopers released a photo of the back of the trailer provided by a witness. Anyone with information on the trucking company is asked to call Cpl. Andrew Leise at the Williston Barracks, 1-802-878-7111.

The crash occurred at about 8:48 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, on Route 7 in Charlotte when ice flying off a trailer, which was traveling south, hit a Brasseur’s vehicle traveling north. After being hit by ice and glass, Brasseur lost control and went off the eastside of the road.

The truck was reported to be a red cab with a white trailer, with red lettering.