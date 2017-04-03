Tennessee pudding a peach of a dessert

By Jim Bailey

theyankeechef.blogspot.com

This pudding is out of this world. It reminds me of a chocolate pudding cake — moist and decadent. It is a mixture of the New England Cobbler and a Buckle. This classic is usually prepared using a sugar syrup that is poured over the top, but I find the natural sweetness of peaches and oranges is far superior, sorry Tennessee purists.

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups flour

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup milk

4 cups large dice, fresh peaches, about 4 to 5 peaches*

Pourable Topping:

1 cup peach nectar or juice

1 cup orange juice

1/2 each teaspoon nutmeg and ginger

Grease a 9-inch square baking pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

In a large bowl, blend next 4 ingredients together well. Beat in the milk until smooth. Stir in diced peaches until evenly mixed. Pour into prepared pan.

In another bowl, blend topping ingredients well. Pour over the batter evenly and bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until the cake bounces back when touched. Remove from oven to cool slightly before serving.

* Use frozen peaches if desired as well.