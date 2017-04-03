Community events: April 6 through April 27, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

April 6: Prom Wear Sale at Chester-Andover Family Center

he Chester-Andover Family Center hosts a sale for area teens to find their perfect prom outfit.

From 3 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, April 6, the center is open for prom shopping. There will be a large selection of prom wear for girls and guys, including dresses, suits and tuxedos. All are either new or in like-new condition.

Accessories such as shoes, shirts, ties, handbags and jewelry also are available. For a suggested donation of $20, prom-goers can put together a dress or tux outfit with all the accessories.

Teen shoppers can enter a free raffle to win prom flowers or manicure gift certificates donated by local businesses: Chester Flowers, Halladay’s, Salon 2000, Seventh Heaven Salon, Woodbury Florist and E-Clipz Salon.

The Chester-Andover Family Center is located at 908 Vermont 103 in Chester. For more information, call 802-875-3236.

April 6: Teens to speak on Nicaragua trip

Three Interact students from Green Mountain Union High School will speak about their February trip to Nicaragua when the Rotary Club of Chester holds its First Thursday presentation from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 6 at the NewsBank Conference Center at 352 Main St., Chester. Networking begins at 5:15 p.m. The program is free and the public is invited to attend.

Skylar White, Sadie Wood and Sierra Kehoe, of the Chester Rotary Interact Club, joined Interact members from Woodstock Union High School to travel to San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua, where they helped renovate an elementary school, build a water tower, learned how to plumb water lines, hang sinks and aided in the creation of an artificial reef in the Pacific Ocean.

Contact Bill Dakin of Rotary Club of Chester by calling 802-875-4000.

April 7: Speckers host Friday child-adult yoga series

Fridays April 7 through 28, registered yoga teachers Lila and Ida Mae Specker begin two Yoga Class Series at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston Andover Road.

From 9 to 10 a.m., the sisters will lead a Vinyasa Flow Class. They ask that students wear comfortable clothing and bring their own yoga mat or rug. All are welcome and no previous yoga experience is required. This class focuses on coordinating breath with movement and features a mild to moderate level of activity.

Immediately following at 10 to 10:45 a.m., they switch gears and lead a Kids Yoga and Movement Class Series with live music featuring both familiar and made up nursery rhymes and songs. Children of all ages are welcome to join in with a caregiver. The classes allow time to make new friends.

All classes are by donation. Attend the whole series or just one class whatever suits your schedule. For questions, contact lila.specker@gmail.com or call 802-922-3067.

April 7: N. Springfield Baptist hold free community dinner

The North Springfield Baptist Church hosts a free community dinner Friday, April 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dishes served include: salads, casseroles, beans, soups, breads, desserts and beverages. Everyone is welcome to attend. The church is located at 69 Main St. in North Springfield and is handicap accessible. For more information call 802-886-8107.

April 7: Walpole Historical Society hosts geologist

Research geologist David Howell explains how New England has been on a continuous journey for 350 million years at 7 p.m., Friday, April 7 at the Walpole Town Hall, 34 Elm St., Walpole, N.H.

The presentation The History of Geological Change in New England provides an opportunity to understand both the region’s geological development and the resulting geology of Walpole in recent centuries.

The Walpole Historical Society Speaker Series is free and open to the public. For more information call 603-756-3449.

April 7: Forester leads kids to love of woods

Naturalist and professional forester Lynn Levine of Dummerston presents a hands-on approach to awakening in youngsters an enduring love of the natural world. Levine begins her presentation with a brief audience-participation activity. The event takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at the Vermont Learning Collaborative, 471 Route 5 in Dummerston. The building is wheelchair accessible.

A dual focus of her talk will be how to break down barriers so that children will want to go into the woods rather than play with their electronic devices and how we can help them develop a need to return to the woods again and again.

For further information, contact Arthur Westing at 802-387-2152 or westing@sover.net or visit www.windmillhillpinnacle.org.

April 8: Easter Egg Hunt at CAES

The Rotary Club of Chester announces its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 S. Main St. Chester.

This event is open to all Chester and Andover children from preschool to sixth grade. Parents are advised to arrive with their children by 8:45 a.m., so the children will not miss the opportunity for participation.

For further information, contact Bill Dakin at 802-875-3456.

April 8: Rock Library holds Spring Book Sale

he Rockingham Free Public Library holds its book sale beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8 through Saturday, April 29 and donations are welcome now. Relieve those overflowing shelves and support your local library.

The Friends of the Library hold a preview sale from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7 for the group’s members. Friends’ applications will be available that night for those who’d like to be included in the early sale, or join by filling out the form and paying online at http://rockinghamlibrary.org/foljoin.html.

Book donations can be made during library hours. Books of all kinds, DVDs and audiobooks are welcome, with the exception of encyclopedias, textbooks and musty books. All proceeds from the sale benefit the library.

For library hours and more information, call 802-463-4270, visit rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

April 8: BF Bike Project holds fund-raiser

he Bellows Falls Community Bike Project hosts its second annual Silent Auction Fundraiser. The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at 33 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls and is free and open to the public.

Auction items available for bid include themed gift baskets; local artisan wares; gift certificates; and bikes. There also will be food; cash bar provided by Donovan’s, a bike raffle and a 50/50 cash raffle. Music provided by Jesse Peters, The Milkhouse Heaters and Josh Maiocco and Ben Carr.

For more info, email Bonnie at info@bfbike.org or visit www.bfbike.org.

April 9: Whiting celebrates National Library Week

Whiting Library on 117 Main St. in Chester is celebrating the dynamic changes that are happening in today’s libraries. April 9 to 15 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the changing role of libraries, librarians and library workers.

Whiting Library is celebrating National Library Week with Blind Date with a Book. Check out a book without knowing the title. It may be familiar or challenging, it may be comforting or unnerving.

The library offers access to a variety of print and digital resources, including books and magazines, DVDs and CDs, internet access and printers, as well as ListenUp Vermont, Vermont On-line Library, Universal Class, Heritage Quest, Newsbank resources and others that can be accessed in person or online. There are art shows of local talent, and talented staff and volunteers eager to share what then know.

Whiting Library offers twice-weekly storytime for infants and toddlers and a chance for people of all ages to learn a craft, discuss books, see a film. There are kits to take home to study minerals, bugs or shells, make candy or bake a cake. You can borrow a telescope or garden tools.

For more information, visit the library, call 802-875-2277 or visit whitinglibrary.org. Libraries hours are Monday and Friday 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m.–8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

April 11: Astronomy Group hosts Dartmouth physicist

The Tuesday, April 11 meeting of the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group features a talk by Dartmouth College physicist and electronics engineer, David McGaw at 7 p.m. at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester.

He will present Amateur Radio Astronomy—Viewing the Sun, Solar System and Stars by Radio, about how we can observe the universe with antennas and instruments we can build. The venue is ADA accessible and the public is welcome.

April 27: Spring Fiber Challenge at Six Loose Ladies

In the spirit of re-awakening, Six Loose Ladies Yarn and Fiber Shop, on the Green in Chester, invites you to get your creative juices flowing.

The shop challenges you to make something that completes this sentence: April showers bring ______. Use any fiber and any technique. Bring your finished piece to the shop by Monday, May 1 with contact information. All participants receive a thank you gift. A winner will be determined by viewers’ choice and will receive the grand prize.

Other events to look forward to at Six Loose Ladies: Yarn Kippur, an evening of fun, fiber and absolution on April 27; an opportunity to unburden yourself from fiber and fiber projects you no longer want.

In May (date not yet set), the shop will be hosting a yarn tasting. Join the shop for Knit Knite on Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. For information, call the shop at 802-875-7373.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson