Easter events: April 7 through April 16, 2017

April 7: ‘Risen’ screened at Grounded4Life

hester coffeehouse, Grounded4Life, will screen Risen at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7 downstairs in Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St. in Chester.

Set during the crucifixion, PG-13 rated Risen follows Clavius, a centurion (played by Joseph Fiennes) and his aide Lucius (Tom Felton) who are ordered by Pontius Pilate (Peter Firth) to investigate the unsettling rumors of an executed man (Cliff Curtis) having risen from the dead. Working against time to quell growing unrest, Clavius wrestles with a growing mystery that shakes everything he ever thought about himself or the Roman world he called home.

The movie, refreshments, and beverages are free. Doors open at 6:30 with food, coffee and conversation. Learn more at grounded4lifevt.org.

April 9: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Holy Week observances

t. Luke’s Episcopal Church invites the public to participate in its Holy Week observances beginning on Sunday, April 9 with Palm/Passion Sunday and ending on Easter Sunday, April 16. The church is located at 313 Main St. in Chester.

The schedule of services is as follows:

April 9: Palm/Passion Sunday

8 a.m. Rite I

10 a.m. Rite II with music

April 10 and 11: Evening Prayer

6:30 p.m.

April 12: Seder Meal

6 p.m. in Willard Hall (*Donations go toward the Kids4Peace program that promotes inter-religious dialogue and unity)

April 13: Maundy Thursday

6:30 p.m. Rite II with Foot Washing (Vigil begins)

April 14: Good Friday

Noon Stations of the Cross

6:30 p.m. Rite II Service

April 15: Great Vigil of Easter

7 p.m. (Procession of Paschal Candle)

April 16: Easter Sunday

8 a.m. Rite I

10 a.m. Rite II with music

For more information, call 802-875-6000 or visit www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org.

April 12: St. Luke’s serves Seder Meal

St. Luke’s Church invites the public to a traditional Seder Meal at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 in Willard Hall, 313 Main St., in Chester. St. Luke’s members have held Seders since 2006, as a way of acknowledging their common Jewish biblical roots. The Seder is a ritual meal that celebrates the Jewish festival of Passover.

The Seder is a family-centered affair and children have a significant part to play. It’s a time for joy, good food, singing and celebrating God’s redemption. A freewill offering will benefit Kids4Peace. Make a reservation by calling Lew Watters at 802-875-2114. Details can be found at www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org/special events.

April 13: Holy Week at Immanuel Episcopal Church

Immanuel Episcopal Church at 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls invites all to help observe Holy Week and celebrate Easter. The church offers several services commemorating the passion and death of Christ and celebrating his resurrection with two festive services on Easter morning.

The Maundy Thursday service on Thursday, April 13 begins at 6 p.m.

The Good Friday service is at 6 p.m., Friday, April 14, when the group commemorates the Stations of the Cross with a special service. The liturgy follows the steps (or stations) Jesus took in the passion.

The Easter Vigil is on Saturday, April 15 at 6 p.m., in the chapel. A potluck supper will be shared in the Undercroft prior to the service at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call them at 802-463-3100 or visit www.immanuelepiscopal.org.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson