Grafton resident named Windham Career Center Student of the Month

Lain Stevens of Grafton has been named the Windham Regional Career Center’s Student of the Month.

Lain will be graduating from Leland and Gray High School, while having taken a number of his courses these past two years at the Career Center in Brattleboro. He was nominated for this award by his Automotive Technology instructor, Jim Valliere, who said that Lain has been a consistent and hard-working student. He particularly noted Lain’s excellent work recently, repairing the Career Center’s skidder.

Lain is still deciding between attending college in the fall and finding work locally as a mechanic. He’s been considering both SUNY Cobleskill and the University of Northwestern Ohio, with an interest in majoring in heavy equipment mechanics and hydraulics and has a couple of leads for full-time work.

Lain has taken a number of courses at the Career Center during his junior and senior years there. They include Machine Operations & Maintenance, Introduction to Automotive Repair, Technical & Professional English, Criminal Justice, Career & College Readiness, Automotive Sub Systems and Automotive Electrical Systems.

The Windham Regional Career Center provides technical and career training for students from the following high schools: Brattleboro, Leland and Gray, Twin Valley and Bellows Falls in Vermont and Hinsdale in New Hampshire.