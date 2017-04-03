To the editor: Wild for Pollinators program benefits Vermont environment

Vermont has more than 275 species of bees, three of which have recently been added to the threatened and endangered species list. Across the world, and in our own backyards, many pollinator populations are being threatened by pesticide use, habitat loss, climate change, parasites and disease problems, and more.

Wild for Pollinators is a new Vermont initiative raising awareness about the need for pollinator conservation, and encouraging communities to create more pollinator habitat.

Pollinators are essential for a healthy ecosystem and vibrant food system — both of which are important to Vermonters and our local economy. Plants depend on pollinators, and we depend on plants.

It’s estimated that more than three-quarters of the world’s crops benefit from animal pollination, the bees and other creatures whose help we need to be able to produce many of the foods we eat.

Sixty to 80 percent of wild plants in Vermont are also dependent on pollinators, according to

the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Wild for Pollinators provides an easy way for Vermonters to be involved in pollinator conservation. It encourages schools, businesses, farms, community gardens, and homeowners to preserve permanent wild spaces for pollinator-friendly habitat, or to create landscapes and/or container gardens with plants and gardening practices that benefit pollinators.

The initiative also highlights current pollinator conservation work being done in Vermont.

Sixty-four sites have already joined the movement. Schools are using their pollinator gardens as outdoor classrooms, businesses are converting parts of their lawns into habitat, and many homeowners and farmers are planting for pollinators and raising awareness in their communities.

Spring is the perfect time to make plans for incorporating pollinator habitat into the landscape, and to get your community involved in the planning and planting process.

It’s easy to get involved and join the initiative. Here are the requirements:

Leave an area of your yard, garden, or farm that is at least 5 by 15 feet unmowed

and wild OR create container beds or landscaping with plants selected to benefit

pollinators.

and wild OR create container beds or landscaping with plants selected to benefit pollinators. Pledge not to use pesticides, fungicides, or herbicides, all of which can be harmful to

pollinators.

Participants will receive an eye-catching Wild for Pollinators sign and native wildflower

seeds, generously donated by American Meadows. Encourage participants to sign on to the

Wild for Pollinators registry, which is connected to the national Million Pollinator Garden

Challenge to show how many people are taking action to help the pollinators.

Wild for Pollinators is a collaboration of KidsGardening.org, the Vermont Community

Garden Network, and the Intervale Center, with support from American Meadows and

Gardener’s Supply. To learn more and find out how you can BEE involved, visit

wildforpollinators.org or register now.

Lily Myers

Wild for Pollinators coordinator

Vermont Community Garden Network

Burlington