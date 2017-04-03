To the editor: Wild for Pollinators program benefits Vermont environment
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 03, 2017 | Comments 0
Vermont has more than 275 species of bees, three of which have recently been added to the threatened and endangered species list. Across the world, and in our own backyards, many pollinator populations are being threatened by pesticide use, habitat loss, climate change, parasites and disease problems, and more.
Wild for Pollinators is a new Vermont initiative raising awareness about the need for pollinator conservation, and encouraging communities to create more pollinator habitat.
Pollinators are essential for a healthy ecosystem and vibrant food system — both of which are important to Vermonters and our local economy. Plants depend on pollinators, and we depend on plants.
It’s estimated that more than three-quarters of the world’s crops benefit from animal pollination, the bees and other creatures whose help we need to be able to produce many of the foods we eat.
Sixty to 80 percent of wild plants in Vermont are also dependent on pollinators, according to
the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Wild for Pollinators provides an easy way for Vermonters to be involved in pollinator conservation. It encourages schools, businesses, farms, community gardens, and homeowners to preserve permanent wild spaces for pollinator-friendly habitat, or to create landscapes and/or container gardens with plants and gardening practices that benefit pollinators.
The initiative also highlights current pollinator conservation work being done in Vermont.
Sixty-four sites have already joined the movement. Schools are using their pollinator gardens as outdoor classrooms, businesses are converting parts of their lawns into habitat, and many homeowners and farmers are planting for pollinators and raising awareness in their communities.
Spring is the perfect time to make plans for incorporating pollinator habitat into the landscape, and to get your community involved in the planning and planting process.
It’s easy to get involved and join the initiative. Here are the requirements:
- Leave an area of your yard, garden, or farm that is at least 5 by 15 feet unmowed
and wild OR create container beds or landscaping with plants selected to benefit
pollinators.
- Pledge not to use pesticides, fungicides, or herbicides, all of which can be harmful to
pollinators.
Participants will receive an eye-catching Wild for Pollinators sign and native wildflower
seeds, generously donated by American Meadows. Encourage participants to sign on to the
Wild for Pollinators registry, which is connected to the national Million Pollinator Garden
Challenge to show how many people are taking action to help the pollinators.
Wild for Pollinators is a collaboration of KidsGardening.org, the Vermont Community
Garden Network, and the Intervale Center, with support from American Meadows and
Gardener’s Supply. To learn more and find out how you can BEE involved, visit
wildforpollinators.org or register now.
Lily Myers
Wild for Pollinators coordinator
Vermont Community Garden Network
Burlington
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author: