CAES Board of Directors agenda for April 10, 2017

The Chester-Andover Elementary School Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting at the Chester-Andover Elementary School library at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order:

II. Approval of CAES Agenda

III. Approval of Minutes

a. March 13, 2017 regular meeting

b. Minutes of Farm to School Meeting for Review

c. Minutes of Playground Committee for Review (if available)

IV. Communications

a. Written/Oral

b. Public Comments

c. Board Comments

V. Old Business

a. Print Newspaper of Record

b. Online Newspaper of Record

c. Farm to School Committee Member

d. Act 46 Update

VI. New Business

a. Tour of School Building

b. Committee Updates

i. Building & Grounds

ii. Farm to School

iii. Playground

c. Retreat

d. Principal Report

i. Powerpoint Presentation

ii. Leadership Training

e. Superintendent Report

VII. Next Meeting Dates & Future Agenda Item

a. Chester Town Meeting Community Forum–6 p.m. Monday, May 1st, 2017 – Town Office

b. Green Mountain Unified School District Vote, May 2 , 2017-Polling Hours 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

c. Regular Meeting, Monday, May 15, 2017 – 5:30 p.m.

VIII. Executive Session

a. Parent Matter

b. Personnel Matter

IX. Adjournment