Chester Development Review Board agenda for April 10, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 04, 2017 | Comments 0
The Development Review Board for the town of Chester will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10 for its public hearing. Below is its agenda.
1) Review minutes from March 27th 2017 meeting
2) Review the Findings of Facts/Conclusions of Law regarding Endless Creation’s Conditional Use permit with Melissa Howe
3) Comments from citizens
4) Deliberative session on previous matters
