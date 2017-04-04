Two promoted at Springfield Regional Development Corp.

Two employees of Springfield Regional Development Corp. have been promoted to new positions.

Executive Director Bob Flint has announced that Heather Hartford now serves as SRDC’s assistant director and Paul Kowalski has been named the senior project manager.

Hartford is a native of Springfield and has been with SRDC since 2014, during which time she has served as a project manager, overseeing the construction of the new Blake Hill Preserves facility in Windsor, the recent renovations to the Robert S. Jones Industrial Center in Springfield and is coordinating the redevelopment of the former Bryant Grinder property.

Kowalski has been a project manager for SRDC since 2013. He administered the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Relief program that provided assistance to businesses that were impacted by Tropical Storm Irene. Currently, Kowalski is working with Windsor Improvement Corp. on a variety of projects in that community.

Flint indicated that these promotions illustrate the importance of Hartford and Kowalski to SRDC. “Heather and Paul are key members of the SRDC team. We are grateful for their talents and passion for the region,” Flint said.