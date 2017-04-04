Westminster troopers nab a dozen as VSP conducts statewide warrant sweep

By Shawn Cunningham

Vermont State Police announced tonight that it had conducted a statewide sweep, arresting 65 people on warrants for a variety of pending criminal charges and failing to fulfill court obligations.

Troopers from all 10 VSP field stations were joined by local police officers, county sheriffs, game wardens, DMV officers and federal law officers in the arrests. The Vermont State’s Attorney’s offices and Vermont Department of Corrections also assisted throughout the state.

“Individuals who commit crimes and then fail to appear in court undermine our criminal justice system and erode the quality of life in Vermont,” said Public Safety Commissioner Thomas D. Anderson.

State Police in Westminster conducted an arrest warrant sweep throughout the patrol area including Windham, southern Windsor and part of Bennington counties. Troopers say they arrested Carl Holcomb, Jesse McMahon, Russell Larson, Rebekah Milks, Robert Cavacas, Sarah Stark, Douglas Grimes, Zachary Bridge and George Ottenbreit.

Police say that as a result of the warrant sweep, Justin Michalke turned himself in to Vermont Superior Court in Windsor County. Springfield Police Department arrested Caleb Palmer and Zachary McNeil. Everyone arrested was either arraigned in court or lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.

Those arrested by troopers from the Westminster Barracks include:

Carl Holcomb, 46, Peru — Unlawful Trespass, Simple Assault

Jesse McMahon, 35, Dummerston — Driving with License Suspended

Russell Larson, 63, Guilford — Aggravated Domestic Assault

Rebekah Milks, 35, Westminster — Bad Checks

Robert Cavacas, 52, Cavendish — Petit Larceny

Sarah Stark, 53, Townshend — Failure to Appeal

Douglas Grimes, 44, Guilford — Driving with License Suspended, Retail Theft

Zachary Bridge, 26, Rockingham — Possession of Heroin

Justin Michalke, 26, Cavendish — Driving with License Suspended

Caleb Palmer, 32, Springfield — Petit Larceny

Zachary McNeil, 35, Springfield — Petit Larceny, Burglary, Identity Theft, Violation of Conditions of Release

George Ottenbreit, 32, Weathersfield — Driving with License Suspended #4