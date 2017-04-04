Windham-S. Windsor women’s center honored for victim advocacy

The Women’s Freedom Center, which serves Windham and Southern Windsor counties, has been awarded the Community-Based Victim Advocacy Award by the Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services. The award is given to advocates working in a community-based program who have made a significant contribution to the lives of crime victims.

Friday, April 7"> Vermont Crime Victim Service Awards recognize individuals and organizations who significantly contribute to the success the wide scope of crime victim services. The field includes countless people and programs that improve the lives of victims in the aftermath of crime. The Crime Victims’ Rights Week Award Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on , at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe.

Kati Sell-Knapp, a victim advocate in the Domestic Violence Unit of the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office lauded the organization’s approach and coordination of Frontlines, a group whose function is to shore up gaps in accountability for violent offenders and in safety for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. “I cannot imagine doing this work without them,” she said.

You can reach an advocate on the 24-hour Crisis Line at 802-254-6954 or business line at 802-257-7364.