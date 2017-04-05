A SNOOTFUL: Drug sniffing K-9s train at Green Mountain High

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

School was out, but a class was hard at work on the ground floor hallway of Green Mountain Union High on a recent evening.

Four dogs – or K9s – were going through their paces looking for drugs placed in the corridor of empty lockers as part of their police.

The dogs are enrolled of a six week course in sniffing out drugs put on by the Vermont Police Academy. According to Chester Police Chief Rick Cloud, who is also a K9 instructor with the academy, the dogs have been learning to recognize and react to several drugs with a signal to their handlers.

Two of the dogs are training on seven drug smells, while the other two are working on five. The drugs include pot, hashish, methamphetamine, ecstasy, cocaine, crack and heroin.

At the end of the training – which began on March 6 – the dogs will be tested. If they can find the drugs, they will be certified to work with police. The April 14 test will consist of finding drugs hidden in a house, a warehouse and a car according to Cloud.

While Cloud is a K9 instructor, he was a student in this class with his new dog, Dutch. K9 Training Coordinator Bob Ryan was the instructor – aided by his dog Milo.

Other dog and handler pairs were Tyler Hewes and his dog Kymba of the Lebanon, N.H., Police, Vermont State Trooper Alex Comtois with Phoenix and Rutland Police officer Nate Harvey with Cobalt.