Grafton board votes to move meetings to new town garage

By Cynthia Prairie

The Grafton Select Board voted 4 to 1 on Monday to move its meetings to the new town garage on Tom Bell Road, more than 2 miles east of the center of town. The meetings are currently held in the gym/cafeteria at the Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St.

Just when the change will take place will depend on when new flooring gets laid over the concrete. Board member Stan Mack said he would like to see carpeting tiles to “help the quality of the sound.” The tiles, he added could also be replaced singly should one get stained or damaged.

Mack said the benefits of the new building are that it has a meeting room, which is set up for the emergency management crew, with tables and chairs. It can hold about 40 people. There are phone lines, a conference phone, an overhead projector, Wi-Fi and parking, he said, adding that the “ultimate goal is to put the meeting back in Town Hall.”

The Grafton Town Hall, on Main Street, is on the second floor of the building and is not handicapped accessible and the town is beginning on plans for a major upgrade.

Mack added that he also “felt bad” about the wear and tear on the wood gymnasium flooring at the school. School maintenance personnel sets up for the meetings, while attendees break down following it.

Contacted on Tuesday, school Superintendent Chris Kibbe said, “Periodically you have to redo wooden floors.” But, he added, he was not aware of any particular problem with the Grafton Elementary floor.

Select Board member Cynthia Gibbs registered the one no vote.

