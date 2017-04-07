Grafton Planning Commission agenda for April 11, 2017
Apr 07, 2017
The Planning Commission for the town of Grafton will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. in Grafton. Below is its agenda.
- Public Comment
- Minutes: Feb 14, 2017
- Subdivision permit proposal | Windham Foundation: Review of application; minor subdivision determination; Review of subdivision public notices, hearing materials
- Town Plan | Review of electronic materials: Online file depository; Draft chapters; Overview of revisions
- Act 250 Municipal Impact Questionnaires: River Ledge Farm; Journey’s End improvements
- Windham County Energy Resource Maps
- Mail: Draft Athens Town Plan; Draft Townshend Town Plan
- New Business
- Old Business
- Adjournment: Next meeting and date of subdivision hearing: May 9, 2017
