 

Grafton Planning Commission agenda for April 11, 2017

| Apr 07, 2017 | Comments 0

The Planning Commission for the town of Grafton will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. in Grafton. Below is its agenda.

  1. Public Comment
  2. Minutes: Feb 14, 2017
  3. Subdivision permit proposal | Windham Foundation: Review of application; minor subdivision determination; Review of subdivision public notices, hearing materials
  4. Town Plan | Review of electronic materials: Online file depository; Draft chapters; Overview of revisions
  5. Act 250 Municipal Impact Questionnaires: River Ledge Farm; Journey’s End improvements
  6. Windham County Energy Resource Maps
  7. Mail: Draft Athens Town Plan; Draft Townshend Town Plan
  8. New Business
  9. Old Business
  10. Adjournment: Next meeting and date of subdivision hearing: May 9, 2017
Print Friendly

Filed Under: Grafton Planning Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply