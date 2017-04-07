Weston Select Board agenda for April 11, 2017
The Weston Select Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Town Office on Lawrence Hill Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda:
2. Public Comment:
3. Road Foreman:
4. Transfer Station:
5. Fire Dept. Letter:
6. VLCT Ins.:
7. Cash Flow:
8. Appointed Officers: Alternate Planning Commission Officer; Alternate ZB Officer; WRC Representative
Lister
9. Review and Approve Minutes:
10. Closure of Park St. May 28, 2017-Pig Roast:
11. Delinquent Tax Report:
12. SO #7 Payroll, SO #7 Vendors:
13. Committee Reports:
14. New & Old Business:
15. Miscellaneous:
16. Adjourn:
