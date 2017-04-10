Community events: April 13 through May 13, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

April 13 & 20: Kundalini Yoga at Neighborhood Connections

ertified teacher and owner of Chester’s Buddhaful Yoga, Liza Eaton offers an introduction to Kundalini Yoga from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 and 20 at the Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections at 5700 Mountain Marketplace, Londonderry.

Learn the basics of a healing and illuminating yoga that has the ability to bring the body, mind and spirit into balance quickly and effectively.

This is a gentle introduction class for all ages and abilities. Participants may even sit in a chair. Bring a mat or blanket and wear comfortable clothes.

Visit Liza Eaton’s website at www.buddhafulyoga.com. There is no charge to attend these sessions and you can attend one or both. Space is limited. Call 802-824-4343 to register.

April 15: FOLA presents film noir classic

The final film in the Friends of Ludlow Auditorium’s ’50s classic movies program, The Killing is screening at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium S. Depot St. in Ludlow.

Rated PG-13, the 1956 film noir The Killing stars Sterling Hayden, Coleen Gray and Vince Edwards, and features Marie Windsor, Elisha Cook Jr., Jay C. Flippen and Timothy Carey.

Johnny Clay (Hayden) is a veteran criminal planning one last heist before settling down and marrying Fay (Gray). He plans to steal $2 million from the money-counting room of a racetrack during a featured race.

The film is free and open to the public; donations are appreciated. Popcorn is provided courtesy of Berkshire Bank with FOLA offering water. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit its website, www.fola.us.

April 17: Chester Seniors hold luncheon meeting

Join the Chester Senior Citizens Club for its monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17, at the Chester Congregational Church, 469 Main St. in Chester. A Chinese Auction is planned, and attendees are asked to bring auction items from around their home. Bring a place setting, if possible a dish to share, and a friend. If you need a ride, call Georgia 802-875-6242.

May 13 : Grace Cottage hosts spring 5K

Enjoy a morning in the great outdoors at the 8th Annual Grace Cottage Hospital Spring into Health 5K race, to be held on Saturday, May 13, Mother’s Day Weekend.

The family-friendly 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. on the Townshend Common. The race is timed for competitors but is open to all. The course is 3.1 miles of mainly flat, paved road along Grafton Road (Route 35).

After the race, there will be award and raffles. There is a free Fun Run for kids 8 and under on the Common starting at 9:15 a.m. The event held rain or shine, wraps up around 10:30 a.m.

Register online for an early bird rate of $12 and $5 for kids at www.gracecottage.org/events or by calling 802-365-9109. Online registration closes at noon on Wednesday, May 10. The first 100 to register will receive a free performance T-shirt. You can register at the race for $20, $10 for kids, but no guarantees on getting a T-shirt.

This event, sponsored by People’s United Bank, raises funds for the non-profit hospital. For more information, visit www.gracecottage.org/events or call 802-365-9109.

