Free cybersecurity camp for high schoolers offered at Norwich U.

For the third year in a row, Norwich University will hold the free cybersecurity camp called GenCyber@NU, and applications are due April 30. The camp will be held on July 23 – 29, 2017 at Norwich U. in Northfield.

Applications are invited from high school students who will be entering their junior or senior year in the fall of 2017. GenCyber@NU is funded by a grant from the National Security Agency and National Science Foundation – and is free for attending students.

All expenses for the week-long program, including tuition, room and board, and applicable local commuting to and from the Norwich University campus, field trips, and other program fees are at no cost to GenCyber participants.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest, letter of recommendation and an unofficial high school transcript via email to gencyber@norwich.edu. A letter of recommendation may be submitted separately as long as the student’s full name is clearly indicated in the subject line and body of the correspondence.

Program features include

Introduction to Cyber: Learn about information security and cyber forensics through lectures, labs and from guest speakers.

Hands-On Exercises: Cyber camp counselors and faculty will reveal the inner workings of computers, networks, security and forensics in a "War Room."

Outdoor Exercises: Including a cyber treasure hunt where the rogue WiFi hotspots mark the spot.

Guest Speakers: Experts will present "hot topics" in cyber and facilitate a Q&A with campers about life as a cyber specialist.

Off-campus excursions: A tasty trip to the home of Ben & Jerry's ice cream will show how cyber is everywhere, even in the heart of an ice cream factory, and learn what happens during a real cyber-security attack on a national infrastructure with various hands-on team exercises.

Competitive Exercises: Surprise cyber forensic challenges with prizes awarded to the winners.

Additionally, GenCyber participants will be provided with the hardware and software to build a mini computer, which campers keep at the end of the program.

For more information, click here.