 

Londonderry Select Board agenda for April 17, 2017

| Apr 14, 2017 | Comments 0

The Select Board of the town of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at The Twitchell Building, 100 School St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Call meeting to order
  2. Additions or deletions to the agenda
  3. Minutes: a. Approval of Regular Board Meeting Minutes – April 3, 2017; b. Approval of Special Board Meeting Minutes – April 10, 2017
  4. Select board pay orders
  5. Announcements/correspondence
  6. Visitors and concerned citizens: a. Bruce Genereaux – Green Mountain Solar; b.; c.  Irwin Kuperberg – Conservation Commission; d. VT Alert Presentation
  7. Local Control Commission
  8. Town official’s business: a. Conservation Commission Appointment; b. Windham Regional Commission Appointments; c.  Emergency Operations Plan Annual Adoption; d. Wendy Heuer – Intermittent Vendor Application; e.  Beautification and Friends of Main Street Fundraiser
  9. Transfer Station: a. Fee Waiver – The Collaborative;  b. Employee Letter
  10. Roads and bridges: a. Overweight Permits – Crandall Logging, LLC.; b. Employee Compensation
  11. Old business: a. Sand/Salt Shed – Open Engineering Bids; b. Genser Property – Approve amended property sub-grant agreement; c. Smoking policy; d. Hart/Frogs Leap Property; e.  Employee insurance
  12. New Business: a. Draft RPF for Platt Elevation Project
  13. Adjourn
Print Friendly

Filed Under: Latest NewsLondonderry Select Board Agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply