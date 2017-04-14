Londonderry Select Board agenda for April 17, 2017

The Select Board of the town of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at The Twitchell Building, 100 School St. Below is its agenda.

Call meeting to order Additions or deletions to the agenda Minutes: a. Approval of Regular Board Meeting Minutes – April 3, 2017; b. Approval of Special Board Meeting Minutes – April 10, 2017 Select board pay orders Announcements/correspondence Visitors and concerned citizens: a. Bruce Genereaux – Green Mountain Solar; b.; c. Irwin Kuperberg – Conservation Commission; d. VT Alert Presentation Local Control Commission Town official’s business: a. Conservation Commission Appointment; b. Windham Regional Commission Appointments; c. Emergency Operations Plan Annual Adoption; d. Wendy Heuer – Intermittent Vendor Application; e. Beautification and Friends of Main Street Fundraiser Transfer Station: a. Fee Waiver – The Collaborative; b. Employee Letter Roads and bridges: a. Overweight Permits – Crandall Logging, LLC.; b. Employee Compensation Old business: a. Sand/Salt Shed – Open Engineering Bids; b. Genser Property – Approve amended property sub-grant agreement; c. Smoking policy; d. Hart/Frogs Leap Property; e. Employee insurance New Business: a. Draft RPF for Platt Elevation Project Adjourn