Convenience store employee foils burglary

convenience store employee preparing to open up for the day foiled an Easter Sunday foray by two burglars.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, at about 4:45 this morning, an employee at the Shell station at 705 Rockingham Road in Rockingham was waiting to open the store when two would-be burglars approached the locked front door unaware that anyone was inside. As they smashed in the glass front door with a crow bar, the employee began yelling at them and they fled without actually getting inside the store.

Both suspects wore hoodies over their heads and had their faces covered. One wore white shoes and dark pants while the other wore dark shoes and pants with a stripe down the side. Video surveillance footage will be reviewed for further details.

Both Bellows Falls Police and VSP responded to the 911 call from the store. Anyone with any information on this incident should contact the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600.