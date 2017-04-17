Arts events: April 19 through April 22, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

April 19: ‘Mamma Mia!’ at Barrette Center

Mamma Mia! featuring the music of ABBA is on stage at the Barrette Center for the Arts 74 Gates St. in White River Junction, April 19 to May 21. For tickets and information, call 802-296-7000 or visit www.northernstage.org. Tickets start at $15 for students and $30 for adults.

Shortly before her wedding, a young woman swipes her mother’s diary in the hopes of finding the name of her father. When she discovers three possible candidates, she decides to invite them all to the Greek island where the festivities will take place.

The production is recommended for ages 10 and up for subject matter. An optional post-show conversation with the company follows the evening performance on Saturday, April 29. $15 Anytime Student Tickets and $5 Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) are available for any performance. Adult ticket prices range from $30–$55. $20 Tuesday, April 24, a special discount performance at the theater, is currently sold out with a waiting list. A complimentary post-show reception with the cast follows the opening night performance on Saturday, April 22.

April 22: Altered Art Workshop

Main Street Arts offers an Altered Tin Altoid Boxes workshop with Sloane Dawson from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22. The non-profit arts organization hosts the class at 35 Main St. in Saxtons River.

Think inside the box and create a scene of your own imagination using an Altoid mint box. Whether traditional, abstract or holiday themed, construct your own unique mini world.

Tuition is $10. The MSA Scholarship, Art for Everyone Fund, supports the workshop. For more information or to register, visit their website mainstreetarts.org/classes.html or call 802-869-2960.

April 22: Nordic songstress performs in Wardsboro

Unmistakably Nordic in flavor, Sofia Talvik’s music blends sparkle and melancholy. The performance is Saturday, April 22 at 71 Main St. in Wardsboro.

The $10 admission includes smorgasbord-type refreshments. Music begins at 7 p.m.; Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Presented by Wardsboro Curtain Call Inc. www.wardsborocurtaincall.net or kwkmdavis@yahoo.com for more info.

