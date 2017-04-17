Community events: April 21 through April 24, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

April 21: Organ donation information, signup

April is National Donate Life Month (#DonateLifeMonth). Organ, eye and tissue donation gives people a second chance at life. Did you know that one American dies nearly every hour waiting for a transplant—yet a single organ donor can save as many as 50 lives?

Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community will have a booth set up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at Cedar Hill Drive in Windsor, where one can get information, register to donate and find free items.

This day is set aside to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation. People all over the country will be wearing green and blue to show their support. Cedar Hill has been chosen by Donate Life New England as an official public donation registration site for the Upper Valley where anyone can find out more about organ donation, and sign up to be an organ donor.

For more information call 802-674-6609 or visit their website https://www.cedarhillccc.com.

April 21: Music and leadership at Grounded4Life

Dominick Cox, recording artist and founder of the DRIVEN11 ministry, performs his rock music and shares leadership pointers from his experience as a consultant. Cox’s mission is to lead and teach people so that they can be successful in their relationships, vocation, ministries, or overcoming personal struggles; helping others grow and then watching those same people positively affecting those around them.

This free event is at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at Grounded4Life, a coffeehouse in the lower level of the Chester Baptist Church at 162 Main St. in Chester. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with food, coffee, and conversation. Check out the grounded4lifevt.org website.

April 22: Backyard composting workshop on Earth Day

On Earth Day — Saturday, April 22 — a free backyard composting workshop will be held at 10 a.m. at the Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Mountain Marketplace.

Presented by the Northeast Resource Recycling Association and the Londonderry Solid Waste Group, a limited number of backyard compost bins, countertop food scrap containers and 5-gallon scrap buckets will be available for purchase that day. Personal checks are accepted — made payable to The Town of Londonderry. Space is limited: Call 802-824-4343 to register.

The use of backyard composting systems diverts this waste and gardens benefit from fresh compost, which add nutrients to the soil and help retain moisture. Also, in 2012 the Universal Recycling Law, Act 148 was passed, completely banning residential food scraps from Vermont landfills by 2020.

April 22: Vernal pool walk on Earth Day

On Saturday, April 22, celebrate Earth Day by taking a guided walk to examine some vernal pools and the fascinating creatures that depend upon them for survival.

Becky Chalmers, wetland ecologist for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, leads a family oriented program from 10 a.m. to noon, discussing the animals found in vernal pools and Vermont’s rules to protect those places and their inhabitants. Meet at Westminster West Church at 44 Church St. in Westminster to carpool to the vernal pool site.

All ages are welcome. Wear waterproof boots. No bug repellant is allowed on your hands if you wish to handle creatures. Register at 802-869-1166 or at wilsonupaul@gmail.com.

For other upcoming programs offered by the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association, visit “Events” at www.windmillhillpinnacle.org. Look under Resources for directions to the church.

April 22: Whiting Library hosts Vermont raptors at CAES

hiting Library in Chester offers a chance to meet birds of prey. Southern Vermont Natural History Museum presents Vermont Raptors! sharing live hawks, owls and falcons for a face-to-face exploration of what it takes to be a raptor. Each of these birds has been rehabilitated but would be unable to survive in the wild.

The Whiting Library program is free and will be held at the Chester-Andover Elementary School Cafeteria, 72 S. Main St. at 11 a.m. on Earth Day, April 22.

The Southern Vermont Natural History Museum is located at the Hogback Mountain Scenic Overlook on Route 9 in West Marlboro and at vermontmuseum.org.

April 22: Class offers intro to somatic breath practice

Immanuel Retreat Center presents Breath of the Heart, a workshop on somatic breath practice led by Kaiilama Morris, 9:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 22. The workshop takes place at Currier Hall, 12 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Somatic Breath Therapy is a conscious intentional tool that assists the body to return to an open healthy breath. Through gentle “coaching” the body and mind learn to relax into a connected full belly breath allowing the healing of the breath system and all the “bodies” to unfold

Tuition is $68. Register in advance at www.immanuelretreat.org or by calling 802-460-0110.

April 24: Mount Holly Town Library Open House for volunteers

Mount Holly Town Library holds an Open House for those interested in volunteering at 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Monday April 24, at 26 Maple Hill Road in Belmont.

Visit the library, meet the librarian and learn about volunteer opportunities at the library. The Mount Holly Town Library has volunteers of all ages and interests. They offer community service credits for youths. Moms volunteer with their kids. Seniors love volunteering at the library too. Don’t miss this open house. Refreshments will be served.

Email mthollylibrary@gmail.com for more information.

April 24: Clifts discuss Cuba past and present

On Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m., join Elayne and Arnold Clift as they explore the history, economics, politics, culture and atmosphere of Cuba, a fascinating Caribbean country still finding its way as it once again faces an uncertain future, in a free discussion at the Rockingham Library 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

Recently returned from a two-week visit, the Clifts talked with people from all walks of life, took copious photographs, and witnessed Castro’s funeral procession as they traveled from Havana to Santiago de Cuba, site of the Revolution, and Castro’s final resting place.

This presentation explores the history, economics, politics, culture and atmosphere of a fascinating Caribbean country still finding its way as it once again faces an uncertain future.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson